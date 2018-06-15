Watch: Russian bear plays vuvuzuela while celebrating World Cup win

A bear appears to play a vuvuzuela while fan celebrate Russia's win over Saudi Arabia to kick off the World Cup Thursday. (Courtesy of Twitter.com/RobStoneonFox)

Russia showed off a unique World Cup mascot Thursday.

Fans took to the streets to celebrate the nation’s historic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia to kick off World Cup play.

One of them was a trained Russian bear, who sat in the back of an open-top SUV and appeared to play a vuvuzuela.

The vuvuzuela gained international popularity among soccer fans during the South African World Cup, where locals introduced the rest of the world to the plastic horn that makes a low humming sound.

The bear sat next to trainer and raised its arms as though it was cheering before appearing to be fed a treat.

Fox Sports host Rob Stone and Goal.com correspodnent Peter Staunton shared video of the well trained bear on their Twitter accounts.

One reader suggested the Russian bear had been featured in YouTube videos before the World Cup. In one of the video titled, “Russian Bear Shows Off His Amazing Tricks,” a man speaking Spanish introduces his bear and leads him through a series of tricks.

The bear plays alongside a man and a dog, at point playing a trumpet.





