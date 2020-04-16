USL extends training moratorium through May 3, still hopes to play full season

The United Soccer League will extend its training moratorium for both USL Championship and League one clubs through May 3. (Daniel Mick / Pro Soccer USA)

USL initially issued the training moratorium in March, with a goal of returning to play in May. The extension of the moratorium follows a similar move by Major League Soccer, which announced a mid-May restart would be “extremely unlikely” earlier this week.

“Every day we’re working to better understand the effects of COVID-19 on the 2020 USL Championship and League One seasons,” USL spokesperson Ryan Madden said. “While we were hoping that a return to play in May would be possible, we understand that’s no longer feasible given the guidance we’re receiving from local, state and national health authorities.”

The immediate concern for the league will be rescheduling the postponed season. One option for the USL, Athletic writer Jeff Reuter reported, is to divide up conferences for a shortened season. This would reduce travel for teams while simplifying the rescheduling process.

However, league officials remain hopeful they can reschedule all postponed matches.

“We’re going to use the next two to three weeks to further assess and gather the information needed to make an informed decision on extending the leagues’ current temporary suspension timeline,” Madden said. “As things stand today, we are still in a position to reschedule all affected matches. However, the health and wellness of our communities is our guiding light, so we’ll continue to work on contingency plans and creative competition structures should they become necessary down the road.”

Despite the current stoppage in play, USL is continue to pursue two separate areas for growth — expansion teams and a new youth academy.

The league is continuing active conversations with 30 communities across the U.S. that remain interested in bringing a League One club to their market. Additionally, despite U.S. Soccer’s decision to shutter its youth Development Academy programs, USL still plans to launch the USL Academy League in 2021.

