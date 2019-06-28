Watch: Megan Rapinoe gives USA 1-0 lead over France 5 minutes into World Cup quarterfinal, later adds second goal

PARIS, France — Megan Rapinoe curled a free kick toward the goal and the ball bounced through a sea of legs into the back of the net. The clock read 5 minutes. The crowd went nuts. The United States women’s national team had a 1-0 lead over host France in their big-time World Cup quarterfinal Friday.
The game was in the 11th minute at the time of this post and the score remained the same. Watch a replay of the goal below. See all our World Cup coverage here. Fox is broadcasting the match, which kicked off at 3 p.m. ET at Parc des Princes.
DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019
Rapinoe later scored the Americans’ second goal, which proved to be the game-winner.
MORGAN ➡️ HEATH ➡️ RAPINOE
A wonderful team goal doubles the @USWNT's lead! #FIFAWWC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B9OGQIKzSP
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019
Comments
NWSL Schedule/Results
NWSL standings
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sky Blue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NWSL Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30