Watch: Megan Rapinoe gives USA 1-0 lead over France 5 minutes into World Cup quarterfinal, later adds second goal

Rapinoe curled a free kick through a sea of legs and into France’s net.
United States' Megan Rapinoe is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's firs goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

PARIS, France — Megan Rapinoe curled a free kick toward the goal and the ball bounced through a sea of legs into the back of the net. The clock read 5 minutes. The crowd went nuts. The United States women’s national team had a 1-0 lead over host France in their big-time World Cup quarterfinal Friday. 

The game was in the 11th minute at the time of this post and the score remained the same. Watch a replay of the goal below. See all our World Cup coverage here. Fox is broadcasting the match, which kicked off at 3 p.m. ET at Parc des Princes.

Rapinoe later scored the Americans’ second goal, which proved to be the game-winner.

