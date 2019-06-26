Trump on Twitter: USWNT star Megan Rapinoe needs to win before saying she won’t visit White House

President Donald Trump speaks before awarding the Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, for conspicuous gallantry while serving in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PARIS — United States president Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets Monday directed at women’s national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe after video circulated of old comments she made about “not going to the f—ing White House” if the U.S. wins the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

“Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is ‘not going to the F…ing White House if we win.’ Other than the NBA, which refuses to call owners, owners … leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American team, and Women’s soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

The United States is preparing to play a World Cup quarterfinal Friday against France in Paris.

Rapinoe has long been a vocal advocate for numerous human rights issues. She joined a protest against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. She is also part of the LGBTQ community and is one of the leaders of the USWNT’s federal class-action lawsuit alleging systemic gender-based pay discrimination by the United States Soccer Federation.

Rapinoe and other U.S. teammates have also spoken out on numerous occasions about the current administration. In the video posted Tuesday by Eight by Eight, a soccer magazine, Rapinoe was asked if she’s excited about going to the White House.

“Psh, I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe said. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

U.S. striker Alex Morgan also said during an interview with Time Magazine in May that she would not visit the White House if invited.

Athletes declining invitations to the White House is not new and has happened during prior administrations.

Among the list of those who declined to visit for various reasons during the Trump administration are: the manager and about 1/3 of the players for the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox; Tom Brady and half of the New England Patriots after winning the 2016 Super Bowl and the 2016-17 NCAA men’s basketball champion North Carolina Tar Heels. The 2016-17 and 2017-18 NBA champion Golden State Warriors were not invited after multiple players said they wouldn’t go. Similarly, the 2017 Super Bowl champion Eagles were dis-invited after reports surfaced that most of the players would not attend.

