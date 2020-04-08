USWNT, U.S. Soccer ask court for guidance on how to handle coronavirus limitations

United States' Alex Morgan, left, celebrates her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The U.S. women’s national team and U.S. Soccer filed a joint request for court guidance, seeking insight on how to prepare for a May 5 gender pay discrimination lawsuit trial amid coronavirus restrictions.

It is the first step in potentially delaying the trial.

The parties are currently scheduled to proceed with a pre-trial conference on April 20. Pre-trial conferences can often be held via videoconference or teleconference, but it’s unclear whether the parties should proceed with all the work toward preparing for a trial that may be postponed.

The trial is scheduled to take place at the Central District Court of California in downtown Los Angeles. However, the state suspended all courthouse activity through the end of April with the hope of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

No civil hearings will take place in California until at least May 1 and the suspension could be extended.

The joint filing notes the current stay-at-home order issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom would make a May 5 trial increasingly difficult. The order was issued on March 19 and limits state-wide activity to essential businesses, such visits to grocery stories and pharmacies or providing care for a relative. There is no set end date for the order.

The USWNT and U.S. Soccer noted similar stay-at-home orders in other states where key witnesses live — such as New York, Illinois, Washington, D.C. and Virginia — would create a major obstacle flying the parties to California and accommodating them in hotels. With public health officials continuing to discourage cross-country travel, it could further jeopardize the health of any witnesses.

Neither party recommended a solution in the filing, instead asking Justice Robert Gary Klausner to issue a decision on the ideal schedule moving forward.

The filing notes that both parties have been able to adapt to remain on track for the trial despite the spread of the pandemic, completing the depositions of two expert witnesses and other necessary meetings remotely through videoconferencing. Both parties have also met every deadline — such as submitting exhibit and witness lists — and stated their desire to “advance the litigation as much as possible under the current circumstances.”

The women’s national team filed the lawsuit on March 8, 2019, arguing players on the women’s national team make less than their male counterparts across the board — from game-based salaries to bonuses — due to “institutionalized gender discrimination.”

The U.S. Soccer has countered the two teams negotiated separate collective bargaining agreements, which is why their pay structure looks different. The federation additionally argues some players for the women’s national team made more than they would have under the men’s CBA and the women made more overall than the men during the period of time in dispute.

Although the case has grown contentious at times — with previous sexist language in a filing leading to the resignation of president Carlos Cordeiro — new president Cindy Parlow Cone has emphasized the federation’s focus on settling the lawsuit before it goes to trial.

