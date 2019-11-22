USWNT stars Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris to star in new HBO competition show ‘GirlStar’

Orlando Pride teammates Ali Krieger, left, and Ashlyn Harris are getting married and have signed on to both produce and star in a new television show. (Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos)

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will serve as executive producers and stars on a remake of the Israeli soccer competition show GirlStar. The United States women’s national team and Orlando Pride stars are partnering with ADD Content, the Israeli company behind the HBO hit show Euphoria, which is currently negotiating the local version with U.S. production partners.

The details of the new show were first reported by Deadline.com and promoted by Harris on social media.

The Israeli version of the show has run for two seasons, placing a group of 10 celebrities in an intensive training camp with two famous coaches in an attempt to build a winning soccer team. The group lives together for several weeks while competing against other teams, such as a youth club, a team of police officers and champions of the Israeli soccer league.

Harris and Krieger, who are slated to get married later this year, will fill that celebrity coach role on the American version of the show. This hosting role will follow the couple’s guest appearance on the finale of Madam Secretary alongside fellow U.S. teammates Crystal Dunn and Allie Long.

“Ali and I are incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with powerful women in their own industries and introduce them to the sport that we love,” Harris told Deadline.com. “Soccer has given us so much and we are excited to share that passion and knowledge with the world.”

The show sill also be executive produced by Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, who founded ADD Content and produced Euphoria.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with real-life sporting heroes Ali and Ashlyn to front a show which aims to increase the visibility of women in football in a fun and original way,” Lichtenstein told Deadline.com. “It’s become a phenomenon in its local territory and we can’t wait to bring GirlStar to the U.S.”

