Clinched: USWNT earns spot in Tokyo Olympics, wallops Mexico in Concacaf qualifying

Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and the rest of the USWNT clinched their spot Friday in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this summer. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

CARSON, California — The U.S. women’s national team is off to Tokyo 2020 thanks to a convincing 4-0 semifinal victory over Mexico in Concacaf Olympic qualifiers.

The World Cup champions set the tone Friday, scoring early and often, and a raucous crowd of 11,292 at Dignity Health Sports Park watched as Sam Mewis scored in each half. Rose Lavelle, and Christen Press also scored for the USWNT.

“This game means literally everything for the whole year,” Megan Rapinoe said afterward. “It’s kind of cliché but it’s the biggest game of the year, so to be able to secure our spot in the Olympics, this is one to celebrate, at least for tonight and we’re look forward to the rest of the year.”

Lavelle opened the scoring in the fifth minute thanks to a fantastic individual effort. The 24-year-old delivered a rocket across goal inside the far left-post and Mexico goalkeeper Emily Alvarado had no chance to make the save.

Rapinoe set up the second U.S. goal in the 14th minute when her corner kick found an unmarked Mewis inside the Mexico box. The North Carolina Courage midfielder smashed the ball home, and the USWNT was out in front, 2-0.

CARSON, CA - FEBRUARY 07: United States National team poses before the Semifinals - 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying soccer match against of Mexico of at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 7, 2020 in Carson, California.

The U.S. had several opportunities to add to their first half lead, but finishing in the final third remained an unforeseen challenge. A gritty Mexico side never gave up, however, and went into halftime trailing by a pair of goals.

In her 100th cap for her country, Crystal Dunn had a fantastic opportunity to score after the break. The Long Island native fired a shot off a free kick in the 47th minute that sailed just wide of the Mexico net. The U.S. continued to apply pressure, and eventually added to their tally.

Mexican defender Bianca Sierra was whistled for a clumsy challenge on Tobin Heath just outside the Mexico box. Rapinoe and Mewis both stood over the ball with the veteran midfielder faking like she was going to take the free kick, but Mewis delivered a booming strike past Alvarado in the 67th minute to make it 3-0.

Sam Mewis makes it three with a perfect free kick! pic.twitter.com/u9QLHjkBsE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 8, 2020

Looking to add some fresh legs to his side, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski made a double substitution in the 68th minute as Heath and Rapinoe made way for Christen Press and Lynn Williams.

The move to go to his bench made an immediate impact in the 73rd minute as the U.S. struck again with another goal. Press had her first attempt on target blocked by a Mexico defender — but undeterred she stayed focused and calmly sent a beautiful chip up and over Alvarado.

The atmosphere was electric as the heavily favored No. 1-ranked U.S. side dominated Mexico with chance after chance. It took no time for U.S. fans in attendance to break out the popular “dos a cero” and “U-S-A” chants.

The U.S. will face a stern challenge on Sunday as arch rival nemeses Canada awaits in the tournament finale, even though both teams have already clinched their spots in the Olympics. Canada booked their ticket earlier Friday, beating Costa Rica narrowly in the other semifinal, 1-0.

