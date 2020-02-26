USWNT sets final roster for 2020 SheBelieves Cup

U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has selected his 23-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup.

The team features all 20 players who helped the U.S. win the Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament earlier this year. Additionally, members of the 2019 World Cup-winning team, Mallory Pugh and Tierna Davidson — who missed Olympic qualifying — were added back into the squad for SheBelieves.

Lynn Williams, Casey Short and Andi Sullivan were not on the World Cup roster last summer and each will have the chance to further their case for the Olympic roster through the three games in the SheBelieves Cup.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Margaret Purce and midfielder Jordan DiBiasi did not make the final cut after being named to the provisional roster. They will continue to train with the team though, according to a release from the USWNT.

In the SheBelieves Cup, the U.S. will face England on March 5 in Orlando, Florida; Spain on March 8 in Harrison, New Jersey; and Japan on March 11 in Frisco, Texas. Each match will be televised by ESPN networks.

If midfielder Julie Ertz plays in the opening match against England, it will be her 100th cap with the national team, making her the 40th player to reach the mark.

The full USWNT roster for the tournament is below. (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 3), 18-Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 25), 1-Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 61)

DEFENDERS (8): 7-Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage; 58/0), 12-Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 25/1), 19-Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage; 101/24), 11-Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 107/1), 5-Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 129/2), 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 174/0), 20-Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 31/0), 14-Emily Sonnett (Orlando Pride; 44/0)

MIDFIELDERS (5): 8-Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 99/19), 9-Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 83/18), 16-Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 42/12), 3-Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage; 64/18), 6-Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 16/0)

FORWARDS (7): 17-Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 165;33), 10-Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 291/122), 22-Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage; 17/4), 23-Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 134/56), 2-Mallory Pugh (Sky Blue FC; 62/18), 15-Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 165/51), 13-Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 25/9)

