USWNT defeats Canada 2-0, wins Concacaf Women’s Championship

USA forward Megan Rapinoe (15) and Canada Kadeisha Buchanan battle for the ball in the first half of the finals of the CONCACAF Women's soccer Championship on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

FRISCO, Texas — The United States women’s national soccer team clinched its sixth Concacaf Women’s Championship with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Canada in the final Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium.

Alex Morgan capped the performance with a late goal in the 89th minute, earning the Golden Boot for the tournament in the process with her seventh goal.

Off a corner kick, defender Crystal Dunn had an opportunity to take a shot from outside the box. Instead, she laid it through to midfielder Lindsey Horan, who was on the wing. Horan drove a cross into the box, finding Morgan who slipped it in to give the U.S. its second and final goal of the night.

The game started off quick once again for the United States, which opened the scoring in the second minute off a long-range effort from midfielder Rose Lavelle.

Horan first played a ball into the box, but it was quickly cleared by the Canadian defense. The clearance did not go far and ended up at Lavelle’s feet. She took a touch and hit inside the far post, beating Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe for a 1-0 U.S. lead.

Megan Rapinoe almost doubled the lead in the 18th minute, cutting inside the box before attempting to bend a shot into the net. The shot went just over the bar instead.

The Canadians struggled to test the United States, but a chance came in the 24th minute off a set piece. Defender Kadeisha Buchanan flicked on a cross, forcing U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher to make a tough save as she palmed the ball out of bounds.

Morgan almost had her opening goal early, finding space as midfielder Tobin Heath played in a cross. Morgan met the ball, but headed it over the bar to keep the score at 1-0.

The Canadian national team created a flurry of chances late, attempting to find an equalizer, while the U.S. countered the open space provided in the back. Dunn made another run on the wing and found Morgan, who attempted to put the ball on frame but shot just wide in the 79th minute. But it didn’t take much longer for her to find a dagger to ice the match.

This is an early recap. Check back for an updated version with quotes and match highlights.

