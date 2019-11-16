USMNT earns 4-1 revenge win over Canada in Nations League match

Aaron Long celebrates after scoring against Canada during their Nations League match at Friday Exploria Stadium. (AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States earned its revenge against Canada on Friday night, beating its rivals 4-1 during their second meeting in the Nations League tournament.

One month after suffering a demoralizing 2-0 loss to Canada, the Americans punched home three goals in the opening half to take control of the rematch. The U.S. entered the match with something to prove — most important, that the October loss was a fluke.

It wasn’t a perfect game. Both sides were sloppy in midfield and coughed up the ball in their own defensive third. But the Americans improved the one area that had lacked the most during the teams’ first meeting — intensity. Without the crafty dribbling abilities of Christian Pulisic, the team looked to break the Canadians’ press by hammering them in transition.

That started in the second minute, when a transition breakaway set up a corner kick. The ball was whipped to the feet of Sergiño Dest, who flipped it up to Jordan Morris for the opening goal of the match.

The Americans set up another goal in transition in the 24th minute. A full-field switch to the backside of the goal set up Morris again, this time to feed Gyasi Zardes for a header to put the Americans ahead 2-0. The team added a third goal barely 10 minutes later when Aaron Long nodded a header in off a free kick.

Despite the scoreline, the U.S. didn’t sit in a low defensive block, allowing Canada to bring the fight to them. The Americans possessed the ball for less than 40% of the first half; but when they took the ball, it counted.

In the second half, the extended defensive stand began to wear on the Americans. After several minutes of sustained pressure from the Canadians, the team broke through with a backpost header off a corner kick from Steven Vitória.

With the lead cut to two goals, the Canadians continued to force the Americans to defend, but the U.S. regained control in the waning minutes of the match. Zardes added a fourth and final goal in the 89th minute to cap the decisive win for the Americans.

The victory put the United States in strong position to win its group after beating Cuba 7-0 in October in the opening game of the group stage. The heavily favored Americans will face Cuba again on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands to close out group play.

