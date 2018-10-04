USWNT accelerates 6-0 over Mexico to open World Cup qualifying play

CARY, N.C. — The United States women’s national team started on the road to the 2019 World Cup in France with its foot on the gas. The U.S. defeated Mexico 6-0 at Sahlen Stadium in its first match of World Cup qualifying during the Concacaf Women’s Championship.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored a brace each in front of the announced 5,404 crowd.

The U.S. took just three minutes to go from zero to 60 with a goal from Rapinoe. Midfielder Rose Lavelle put the pressure on Mexico’s back line, forcing a blocked shot that was collected by Lindsey Horan and crossed to Rapinoe, who tipped in the opening goal.

The goal put an immediate crack in the armor of Mexico’s defense, but it held off the U.S. the remainder of the first half — at the price of sacrificing shots on goal. Mexico failed to get a single shot off in the first 45 minutes.

While putting all of their effort into keeping the score at just one, Mexico suffered fatigue. And the U.S. took advantage, scoring five times in the second half.

Mexico was the last Concacaf team to hand the U.S. a loss, 2-1 in the 2011 World Cup qualifiers. Since then, the U.S. has recorded 37 wins and three draws against teams in the region.

USWNT coach Jill Ellis made no surprise changes to her formation Thursday. The squad lined up in the Ellis-approved 4-3-3 with captain Rapinoe and Tobin Heath on the flanks of Morgan up top.

Despite the unfamiliar lines and a first half of missed opportunities, the U.S. found a rhythm in the final 45 minutes and the attack caught Mexico sleeping after a fierce half of defending.

El Tri’s defense stood still as centerback-turned-defensive-midfielder Julie Ertz cleaned up a crossbar spill. Next, it was time for Morgan’s first. In a familiar, almost scripted header, Morgan finished a Rapinoe corner.

Attacker-turned-left-back Crystal Dunn exposed Mexico’s defense with her lighting speed and lifted an aerial cross for Heath to head in. Rapinoe and Morgan finished the lopsided half with a final goal each.

With arguably its toughest opponent in the group taken care of, the Concacaf Women’s Championship defending champion looks toward Sunday’s 5 p.m. match against Panama, which beat Trinidad & Tobago in an earlier match Thursday. Mexico will take on Trinidad & Tobago at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

