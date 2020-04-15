U.S. Soccer shuts down Development Academy; MLS launches new youth competition

Members of the LAFC Youth Academy celebrate after a win. (Courtesy of LAFC)

U.S. Soccer announced it is shutting down all boys and girls Development Academy programs effective immediately.

In response, Major League Soccer is launching a new competition platform to provide matches for MLS academy teams and other youth development clubs that previously participated in the U.S. Soccer program.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic previously led to the suspension of the 2020 Development Academy season. The 2020-21 season was slated to start in September.

This is the first major change made under new U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone and new federation CEO Will Wilson, who were appointed in March. In a joint statement from Parlow Cone, Wilson and U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart, the federation cited budgetary restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the immediate reason for the decision to shutter the DA.

However, Soccer America documented the problems with the academy system, including universal regulations that didn’t work well for various communities across the country.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but the extraordinary circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a financial situation that does not allow for the continuation of the Development Academy program into the future,” the statement read. “We know that suddenly discontinuing a program that has been with U.S. Soccer for many years is shocking, but these unprecedented times required acting now.”

In the absence of the DA, the federation said it will increase its efforts in coaching education and talent identification across the country.

The new MLS platform will look to fill the void created by the cancellation of the former U.S. Soccer program. The new league will include regular season matches and both regional and international tournaments against foreign youth clubs.

Additionally, MLS is evaluating expanding this league to provide opportunities for girls.

“Participating in high quality, competitive matches on a consistent basis is essential to the development of our young players,” vice president and technical director of MLS player development Fred Lipka said. “Launching this new competition will allow us to consistently challenge players, staffs and teams, optimizing the potential of every player on the field.”

The U.S. Soccer Development Academy was founded in 2007 to create a foundation for youth development in collaboration with Major League Soccer. The academy programs for every team in MLS — including the league’s three clubs in Canada — were created in collaboration with U.S. Soccer and included in the boys’ DA system.

The U.S. Development Academy boys programs have produced a range of U.S. and MLS stars, such as Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola, DeAndre Yedlin and Gyasi Zardes.

U.S. Soccer has not collaborated with NWSL on women’s player development, with the league primarily sourcing its players from colleges and international teams. However, the federation did establish a girls’ program in 2017. The girls DA program collaborated with clubs such as Colorado Rush and Cincinnati United Premier Soccer Club, which had previously helped to develop stars such as Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle.

However, several girls clubs left the system in recent months for the Elite Clubs National League, which includes top programs across the country such as Real Colorado, which produced Mallory Pugh.

