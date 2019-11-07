Sergiño Dest returns to USMNT for November camp along with Christian Pulisic ahead of League of Nations

United States defender Sergiño Dest looks to pass the ball during an international friendly soccer match against the Mexico, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Mexico won 3-0. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Sergiño Dest will return to the U.S. men’s national team as one of 10 foreign-based players named to the team’s latest camp roster. The defender will join the Americans in Orlando on Nov. 10 as the team prepares for its League of Nations matches against Canada and Cuba.

Dest made headlines when he sat out the last international break, missing the Americans’ first match against Canada while deciding which country to represent at the international level.

At 18 years old, Dest is one of America’s youngest rising stars, earning the starting right back role for Dutch powerhouse club Ajax this season. Dest represented the U.S. throughout his youth career, playing in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and earned two caps in friendlies with the senior team in September.

However, he was born and raised in the Netherlands, playing all of his professional career in his home country. In October, Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman offered him a spot on the Dutch national team, sparking Dest’s pause from international play.

The defender announced his decision to play for the U.S. on Oct. 28, and his return to the roster reflects for this round of games that includes a match at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. If Dest plays in either of the team’s November matches, he will be officially tied to the American team due to the number of appearances he has made in the stars and stripes.

Dest will be joined by fellow young star Christian Pulisic, who is fresh off a series of standout performances in the English Premier League with Chelsea FC. The 21-year-old striker has netted four goals and added an assist during his last five matches with the club, helping Chelsea to climb to fourth place in the Premier League.

The two young Americans faced off last week in a 4-4 draw between Ajax and Chelsea, with Pulisic earning a penalty and assisting on Chelsea’s second goal. The last time that Pulisic played in Orlando in a World Cup qualifying match, he netted a goal in the opening seven minutes of play, dancing around the keeper to slip in the first goal of a 4-0 victory over Panama.

Although the team will announce its 10 foreign-based players for the camp on Thursday, the full roster won’t be announced until Monday. This roster will feature some of the MLS players who were already called in for pre-camp in early November and could include some of the players participating in the MLS Cup on Sunday.

The camp will begin on Nov. 10 in Orlando ahead of the team’s Nov. 15 match against Canada. Some of the players listed on the camp roster will be cut from the team before the Canada and Cuba games, while some will depart with the U-23 team for a tournament in Spain.

Comments

comments