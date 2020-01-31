Sean Johnson, Jesus Ferreira to start for USMNT against Costa Rica

Sean Johnson, a goalkeeper on the U.S. National Men's Soccer team, makes save Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

United States men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter will call on an experienced goalkeeper and a promising forward in his starting lineup for Saturday’s friendly with Costa Rica.

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira will be part of the starting XI for the 3:55 p.m. ET kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“Sean means a lot to this group,” Berhalter said in a news conference Friday. “He is a very steady presence. He performed really well with New York being a top team in the East last year. We think they’re going to have a very good team this year, so it’ll be nice to see how he performs. He’s been steady and consistent in his performance. He’s going to start the game tomorrow.”

Johnson competed with D.C. United’s Bill Hamid and New England Revolution’s Matt Turner for the starting spot between the pipes.

“Between Sean, Bill and Matt, I think they’ve done well. I don’t see it as a battle. I see it as us evaluating three different profiles of goalkeepers,” Berhalter said. “Bill has been great. We had conversations coming into camp about what his role was going to be coming into this camp and how he could help the group, being one of the most experienced players in the camp. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and more. We wanted him to be open to learning and executing and he was exactly that.

“We wanted Matt to bring his form into the camp and see how he could create his own position in the team and get his name further up the chart and he’s done a good job as well.”

Ferreira’s FIFA eligibility waiver was approved this week, according to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio. The 19-year-old scored eight goals and produced six assists for FC Dallas during the 2019 MLS campaign. He gained his United States citizenship in December and was also eligible to play for Colombia.

“Jesus is starting tomorrow,” Berhalter said.

The match with the Ticos, which marks the conclusion of the annual January camp, will feature a 4-3-3 formation from the Americans, according to Berhalter.

The USMNT boss believes he will get a good fight out of the Concacaf rival. Columbus Crew’s Luis Diaz, D.C. United’s Ulises Segura and LA Galaxy’s Giancarlo Gonzalez are among the MLS players on the Ticos roster.

“I think it’s a good team, a physically robust team,” Berhalter said. “They concede very few goals. If you look at the Nations League and Gold Cup, they are not giving up many goals. They have an experienced group, their back line in particular has a lot of experience.

“What I’ve also seen is they’ve been able to usher in this new generation of players and are a group with a lot of speed, a dynamic group with a lot of interesting players. For us, we see this as a very good test and a good end to a month of training.”

As for the USMNT, its manager is hoping for players in different stages of their international careers to make an impression, whether for the senior team or the U-23 squad that competes in Concacaf Olympic qualifying in March.

“Tomorrow, we’re looking for execution,” Berhalter said. “There’s a couple key topics that we want to execute tomorrow and it will be interesting to see against a good opponent if we can do that. We’re going to be measuring a couple key things tomorrow.

“For us, it’s about gathering information, so we talked about the theme of this camp being, ‘Stake your claim’ or ‘Seize your moment’ for some of these guys, and everyone has a different situation. Some guys want to make the Olympic qualifying group. Some guys want to be starters on the full national team. Some guys want to be involved in the full national team. Everyone has a different way that they are looking at this. But collectively, can we perform well as a group? And then individually, can guys make a case for their involvement moving forward?”

Comments

comments