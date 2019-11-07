Christian Pulisic, Sergiño Dest headline foreign-based lineup for USMNT roster ahead of Canada rematch

The U.S. men’s national team named nine foreign-based players to the team’s latest camp roster, led by young stars Christian Pulisic and Sergiño Dest. The group will arrive in Orlando on Nov. 10 to begin training for the team’s final two matches of the Nations League tournament.

The group of foreign-based players includes talent from top-flight clubs throughout Europe. Pulisic has scored four goals and added an assist over the course of his last five games with Chelsea in the English Premier League, while Dest is the starting right-back for Netherlands powerhouse Ajax. Many of these players also represent the youngest talent on the U.S. men’s national team — four of the nine players are 21-years-old or younger, with Dest representing the youngest of the group at 18 years old.

The camp will prepare the Americans ahead of the second half of a home-and-away series against Canada and Cuba. The U.S. will play Canada on Nov. 15 at Exploria Stadium, then head to the Cayman Islands to face Cuba on Nov. 19. The Americans started strong with a 7-0 blowout in its first game against Cuba.

However, the group will be looking to rebound in Orlando after dropping a 2-0 loss to Canada in the first part of the series in October. A notable absence for that loss was Dest, who sat out the two games while deciding whether to represent the U.S. or the Netherlands on the international level. The teams’ rematch will offer an important opportunity for both teams to clinch their group for advancement in the tournament.

The full list of foreign-based players selected for the camp roster are below:

Defenders: John Brooks, Sergiño Dest, Tim Ream, DeAndre Yedlin

Midfielders: Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales

Forwards: Tyler Boyd, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent

Tickets for the match at Exploria Stadium are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Comments

comments