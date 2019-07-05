Megan Rapinoe on track to recover from injury, play in World Cup final

United States forward Megan Rapinoe says she expects to be ready to play in the World Cup final after recovering from a minor injury. (Frankck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

United States forward Megan Rapinoe said she is still on track to be ready for Sunday’s World Cup final against Netherlands. Rapinoe sat out of the semifinal Tuesday with a slight hamstring strain. She said after the game she would be fine for the final, and she reiterated that the following day.

“I do expect to be healthy for the final, feeling really good. I had a good session today and feeling better every day,” Rapinoe said Wednesday. “It was really nothing too serious, but obviously with such a short time between games, just wasn’t able to go. i felt like for myself and for the team, it was the best o not even try.

“It’s was just minor to begin with, so every day it feels better and better, just increasing the load and I’ll be ready for the final.”

Press honors mother

With so much talk about goal celebrations throughout this World Cup, one flew somewhat under the radar during the United States’ 2-1 semifinal win over England.

After Christen Press scored in the 10th minute of the game, she looked to the sky and raised both her arms. When asked about her gesture after the game, Press said, “I was thinking about my mom,” then quickly had to excuse herself.

Press’ mother, Stacy, died earlier this year at the age of 58. Press’ father, Cody, told Sports Illustrated she was taken off life support following a brain aneurysm, a complication that occurred as Stacy fought a rare brain tumor, Stage IV glioblastoma.

Cody Press said his wife would have loved that goal Press scored against England, a header past goalkeeper Carly Telford. Press only started the match because Rapinoe need to rest a hamstring injury, and she not only scored, but muted England’s top player, right back Lucy Bronze.

“I felt like a little bit surreal,” Press said. “Like the whole moment was surreal. I think the game was so intense, it was so much defending, it was emotional, back and forth. I think it feels a little bit like I was watching from afar.”

I am because of you ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VJLTZG9BIz — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) July 3, 2019

