Gregg Berhalter is the US men’s national team’s new head coach

Following months of speculation, Columbus Crew SC coach Gregg Berhalter will be officially introduced as the next head coach of the United States men’s national team Tuesday at noon ET. USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart, USSF President Carlos Cordeiro, and CEO/Secretary Dan Flynn will help with the introduction during a news conference that will be live streamed on USsoccer.com.

“After a very thorough process, I am absolutely convinced Gregg is the right man to lead the National Team program moving forward,” Stewart said. “He ticks all the boxes with his background as a person, a successful coach and an accomplished former international player.”

Berhalter has coached Columbus since 2014. Although he never achieved any hardware with the club, he led it to the MLS Cup Finals in 2015 and the Eastern Conference finals in 2017. Crew SC made the playoffs in four of his five seasons with the team, and he has the highest regular season points per year average of any Columbus coach.

Before managing Crew SC, Berhalter was in charge of Swedish side Hammarby. He played for a variety of teams, including the USMNT, the LA Galaxy, Crystal Palace, and 1860 Munich.

“This is a tremendous honor,” Berhalter said. “Having played for the National Team I know what it means to represent our country. I believe in our players and our program, and together we will work to build something special and develop a team that will make our supporters proud.

“I would like to thank the Columbus community, who allowed me into their lives, homes, classrooms and businesses, and provided an opportunity to give back and grow as a person. My family and I have so many fantastic memories that it would be impossible to thank everyone individually. Not wishing to exclude anyone, we simply say: thank you, Columbus.”

Columbus is now in a period of transition, with Berhalter having served as both the technical director and head coach. Goalkeepers coach Pat Onstad has been named the interim general manager of Crew SC. A search for a new coach is being led by the potential new owners of Crew SC, according to a team spokesman. The club is currently in the middle of a sale from Anthony Precourt to a new investment group led by Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

“On behalf of the Club, I want to congratulate Gregg and thank him for his visionary leadership and commitment to establishing Columbus Crew SC as a consistently high-performing, playoff-caliber team,” said Precourt. “Gregg joined Crew SC in 2013 as our first hire, and his dedication to building a player-first culture with an attractive style of play brought the club consistent on-field success. While it is never easy to have someone with Gregg’s integrity and character leave our organization, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Gregg, and we wholeheartedly support him in this endeavor.

“In collaboration with potential new Investor-Operators, we have begun a search for new soccer operations leadership for the Black & Gold and have named Pat Onstad Interim General Manager. Gregg has shaped the Club into competitive form and upon his departure we are confident that the quality of our soccer operations, from the First Team player roster to the Academy, will attract a number of strong candidates capable of leading the team to further success.”



