Pictures: Orlando City, D.C. United open season with 1-1 draw

Orlando City and D.C. United opened the 2018 MLS season with a thriller in Orlando on Saturday night. After D.C. United went up 1-0 – and Orlando playing with just 10 men – the Lions scored a stoppage time equalizer. Enjoy some photos from the match at Orlando City Stadium.

Orlando City's Justin Meram, center, collides with D.C. United goalkeeper David Ousted, left, during an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

