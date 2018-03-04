Connect with us

Orlando City SC

Pictures: Orlando City, D.C. United open season with 1-1 draw

Orlando City and D.C. United opened the 2018 MLS season with a thriller in Orlando on Saturday night. After D.C. United went up 1-0 – and Orlando playing with just 10 men –  the Lions  scored a stoppage time equalizer. Enjoy some photos from the match at Orlando City Stadium.

Orlando City's Justin Meram, center, collides with D.C. United goalkeeper David Ousted, left, during an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Advertisement

Orlando City Schedule

Full Schedule


Get Lions Tickets

Don't miss a match this season. Click here to get your Orlando City SC tickets.

Newsletter

Orlando City Gear

Support Pro Soccer USA by getting your team gear here
Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

More in Orlando City SC