United Bid lists Orlando among candidates to host 2026 World Cup games

Orlando could host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches after earning a spot on the United Bid, a joint pitch that will be submitted Friday by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

If the United Bid group holds off Morocco and is selected to host the 2026 World Cup, FIFA will select up to 16 cities from a pool of 23 locations that includes Orlando.

“Today’s announcement that Orlando remains among a shortened list of just 23 official Candidate Host Cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup speaks volumes about our community’s ability to welcome events of this magnitude,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a statement. “From our recently reconstructed Camping World Stadium, to our hospitality and tourism expertise, to our unwavering passion and support for the world’s sport, we have all the ingredients to deliver a resounding success.”

John Kristick, executive director of the United Bid, said in a statement the North American hosts will give FIFA the best platform for the world’s most prestigious soccer tournament.

“We are confident that the combination of our 23 existing world-class stadiums, 150 existing elite training facilities and our modern and interconnected transportation network can help FIFA to achieve new records for attendance and revenue, which will allow the entire global football community to improve and grow,” he said.

The bid includes three cities in Canada and Mexico and 17 cities across the United States.

Camping World Stadium would host games if Orlando is selected. With a capacity of 65,000, the venue couldn’t host the final or opening match that will be held at venues that seat at least 80,000. However, Central Florida area officials could pursue swift renovation of the stadium to improve the venue’s chances of being selected to host games.

Orlando was a host city for the 1994 World Cup and hosted the U.S. versus Panama World Cup qualifying match at Orlando City Stadium during the summer. A sold-out crowd of 25,303 came out to see the U.S. men’s national team defeat Panama 4-0.

FIFA will vote on the United Bid Committee’s application in June. The 2026 World Cup is set to be the first one with 48 teams, instead of 32.

Orlando area officials have been involved in the bid process for months, assisting with those putting together the United Bid.

Three cities – Chicago, Minneapolis and British Columbia’s Vancouver – recently decided to opt out of consideration for the bid. All three cited uncertainty regarding public funds needed to host World Cup matches.

Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel told the Chicago Sun-Times, “FIFA could not provide a basic level of certainty on some major unknowns that put our city and taxpayers at risk.

He added, “The uncertainty for taxpayers, coupled with FIFA’s inflexibility and unwillingness to negotiate, were clear indications that further pursuit of the bid wasn’t in Chicago’s best interests.”

Minneapolis aired similar concerns.

“After much discussion and several attempts to work within the parameters prescribed by FIFA, we chose not to continue forward in the bid process,” the Minneapolis Bid Committee said in a statement released to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the inability to negotiate the terms of the various bid agreements did not provide our partners, and our community, with sufficient protections from future liability and unforeseen changes in commitments.”

The tone was the same from British Columbia in Canada after the United Bid reportedly rejected two proposals from Vancouver.

The Vancouver Sun reported British Columbia Tourism Minister Lisa Beare told reporters the province “couldn’t agree to terms that would put British Columbians at risk of shouldering potentially huge and unpredictable costs.”

“So far, the bid committee has rejected our requests to clarify how much British Columbians could be expected to contribute. And they have declined to negotiate with the province regarding the concerns we raised,” Beare said in a statement, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The United Bid’s final potential host cities are:

Canada: Edmonton, Montréal, Toronto

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Washington DC

Comments

comments