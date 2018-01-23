Orlando City’s Cyle Larin overseas, training with Besiktas JK, video shows

Video posted by Besiktas JK appears to show Orlando City's Cyle Larin training with the club in Turkey.

In a video posted by Besiktas JK on Twitter on Tuesday, Larin can be seen working out with other members of the team. A Google translation of the tweet says, “Besiktas new transfer Cyle Larin attended today’s training. Besiktas officials stated that the MLS will give Cyle Larin the penalty for himself. ”

Beşiktaş’ın yeni transferi Cyle Larin bugünkü antrenmana katıldı. MSL’nin Cyle Larin’a vereceği cezayı futbolcunun kendisinin karşılayacağı Beşiktaşlı yetkililer tarafından belirtildi. @Hakan_gundogar pic.twitter.com/BOM3Ui6iLq — Kartal Analiz (@kartalanalizcom) January 23, 2018

On Jan. 13, Besiktas JK posted pictures of Larin going through a physical exam during transfer negotiations. That did not sit well with Orlando City.

“Cyle is under contract until 2019. He is not a free agent and we will take action against Besiktas for announcing this today,” Orlando City spokesman Diogo Kotscho told ProSoccerUSA.com at the time.

Another photo of Larin with Besiktas was posted Tuesday.

Beşiktaş’ın transfer ettiği Kanada’lı Cyle Larin ilk antrenmanına çıktı pic.twitter.com/yFHcIGJuS2 — beşiktaş 1903 (@besiktass01903) January 23, 2018

Larin has long sought a transfer to Europe, but Orlando City has argued Larin signed an agreement acknowledging he has two club option years remaining on his contract and they are valid. Orlando City has hired attorney Marcos Motta, who handled Neymar’s transfer negotiations and Paolo Guerrero’s doping case, to protect its rights.

After the Lions’ protest, Turkish media suggested Larin might have to personally pay his own transfer fee.

“We look at that situation and say he’s an MLS and Orlando City player until we hear differently,” Orlando City coach Jason Kreis said Monday when Larin failed to show up for the Lions’ first training session. “First and foremost, Cyle is a contracted [Orlando City] player. He was supposed to be here. Whether or not there will be repercussions for not being here is a little above my pay grade.

Former Orlando Sentinel reporter Paul Tenorio was the first to retweet the video.

