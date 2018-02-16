Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer suffers another preseason injury

Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer is expected to miss more preseason training due to a new injury.

Dwyer, who on Wednesday played 45 minutes in a training scrimmage against the Philadelphia Union, is expected to miss two to four weeks with a Grade 1 quad strain, team officials confirmed on Friday.

He was also rehabbing a hamstring injury he suffered before reporting to preseason workouts.

Forward Richie Laryea is also on the injury list. He’s expected to miss two to four weeks with a Grade 1 adductor strain.

Both injuries were first reported by New Day Review on Twitter.

Orlando City has a training scrimmage against Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The team opens its regular season on March 3 against D.C. United.

