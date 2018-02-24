Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer to miss season opener

Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer will “for sure” miss the Lions’ regular season opener against D.C. United, head coach Jason Kreis said after Saturday’s preseason training scrimmage against the Chicago Fire.

Orlando City opens its regular season on March 3.

Dwyer is suffering from a quad strain, according to team officials.

Kreis said last week injuries to Dwyer and striker Richie Laryea weren’t as serious as originally thought.

Atleast for Dwyer, that has changed.

“His injury is … interesting,” Kreis said. “Early we thought it was serious, then we thought it wasn’t going to be so serious and now I think we’re looking at a very … not ‘very’ but a long-term injury from my point of view. Several more weeks.”

Orlando City on Saturday played its last preseason training scrimmage. No official score was kept, but the Lions scored two goals (PK – Yotun, Mueller) compared to three from the Fire.

