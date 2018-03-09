Orlando City: How well do you know the 2018 team?

Considering how many new faces are on Orlando City’s roster in 2018, keeping up with who plays in purple and who no longer does can be a bit of a puzzle.

This couldn’t have been more evident than at the home opener against D.C United on March 3, when seven of the 11 starters on the field where playing their first match for the Lions.

But let’s flashback to pregame. Armed with pictures of players current and former, I took to the streets around Orlando City Stadium to play a game of what I called, “Lion or Not?”

The mission: To see how well Orlando City fans really know their team.

I was not surprised to discover most fans had done their homework and passed with flying colors. That’s even when I tried to pull them offside by including pictures of players who were most definitely not on the team.

Much to my disappointment — even after some fans spent hours tailgating — most of them weren’t thrown off.

You can see how it went in the video above and take a shot at the quiz yourself below.

