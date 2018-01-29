Orlando City and Beşiktaş finally reach agreement for striker Cyle Larin

Orlando player Cyle Larin scores a goal during the Orlando City Soccer versus Puerto Rico friendly soccer game at Orlando City Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2017. The game was to benefit Hurricane Irma victims. Orlando won the game 6-1. It was Orlando player Kaka's final game as a member of Orlando City Soccer. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

The saga is over. Major League Soccer’s Orlando City and Turkish club Beşiktaş have reached a transfer agreement for striker Cyle Larin, league sources told Pro Soccer USA on Monday.

Full details of the transfer are not yet known, but Beşiktaş will pay Orlando City a seven-figure transfer fee higher than the estimated $2.3 million previously reported by various Turkish media outlets.

Orlando City will keep the full amount of the transfer fee because of the lengthy ordeal instead of giving 30 percent to the league and 10 percent to the player as is usual for a third-year Generation adidas player, per sources.

The deal brings a resolution to a weeks-long clash over Larin, who led the Lions in scoring for three seasons.

At the end of the 2017 season, Larin said he was ready to move on and wanted to play in Europe. He and his agent were actively seeking overseas options and seemed to have Orlando City’s blessing.

Then on Jan. 13, Beşiktaş tweeted photos of Larin undergoing a physical exam and wearing the team’s jersey.

Orlando City immediately said it would seek action against Beşiktaş because Larin was not a free agent and a transfer fee must be paid for the striker.

From there, debate raged about whether Larin’s contract with option years was valid, and there was concern the clubs may have to bring the issue to FIFA. Meanwhile, Larin skirted Orlando City’s preseason camp instead suiting up to train with Beşiktaş.

Last week, Turkish news outlets reported the two sides reached an agreement, but Orlando City vice president of communications Diogo Kotscho said that was not the case.

“We haven’t anything new to report, and at this moment we didn’t agree [to] terms with Besiktas,” Kotscho told Pro Soccer USA Friday morning.

It took the rest of the weekend for everything to fall into place.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Comments

comments