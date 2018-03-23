Connect with us

Washington Spirit preview: Team looks to youth in roster overhaul

Former Orlando Pride keeper Aubrey Bledsoe is now defending the goal for the Washington Spirit. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel)

The Washington Spirit went through a significant roster overhaul after finishing in last place during the 2017 season.

The club is counting on young talent developing quickly, with forward Mallory Pugh and midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard among the club’s bright returning players.

The Spirit added young forward Ashley Hatch and goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe.

2017 Record: 15-14-4 (19 points), 10th in NWSL

 Coach: Jim Gabarra (17-20-7 with Washington)

Stadium: Maryland SoccerPlex, Germantown, Md.

Top Players: Midfielders Meggie Dougherty Howard and Andi Sullivan, forward Mallory Pugh

Key Newcomers: Goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, forward Ashley Hatch, midfielders Rose Lavelle, Rebecca Quinn and Taylor Smith

 Major Departures: Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, defender Shelina Zadorsky

 

