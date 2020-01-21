USWNT stars Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris to be featured in Budweiser Super Bowl commercial

U.S. women's national team and Orlando Pride teammates Ashlyn Harris, left, and Ali Krieger are going to be featured in Budweiser's Super Bowl ad. The couple got married in December after helping the Americans win the 2019 World Cup. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

United States women’s national team stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will be two of at least six people featured in Budweiser’s commercial spot for the Super Bowl this year.

The Orlando Pride teammates who were married in December after winning their second consecutive World Cup will be among four stories featured through the commercial, Budweiser announced via a social media campaign launched Tuesday.

A teaser of the commercial was released showing each featured person in the ad and their friends and family reacting to viewing the commercial for the first time. The full commercial will be released on Thursday.

Budweiser's #SuperBowlLIV commercial is almost here. Watch what happened when we debuted it to a special group of people… LIKE this tweet to be the first to see the full commercial on 1/23. pic.twitter.com/J43SrLkXGg — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 21, 2020

The commercial will also feature U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Miller and his father, Bernie; Ken Nwadike Jr., the founder of the Free Hugs Project; and Hannah Gavios, a runner who completed the New York City marathon after being paralyzed by an attacker during a sexual assault.

Budweiser is one of five major sponsors of the National Women’s Soccer League. The company launched a major campaign after the 2019 World Cup, creating a commercial calling on other brands to sponsor the league and promote women’s soccer.

