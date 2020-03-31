USWNT star Alex Morgan featured in Glamour magazine one month before due date

USWNT and Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan is featured on the cover Glamour Magazine. (Courtesy of Glamour Magazine)

U.S. women’s national team and Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan is facing her own period of coronavirus uncertainty — the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics and the challenge of delivering her first child during a global pandemic.

Morgan was featured on the cover of the April edition of Glamour magazine at 7.5 months pregnant, posing for a series of pictures the magazine stated were untouched for the cover shoot. The article originally was meant to be a celebration of the drive of the U.S. national team’s star striker as she planned to return to Olympic form three months after giving birth.

In the wake of the pandemic and the rescheduling of the Olympics, however, Morgan’s viewpoint has greatly changed.

.@alexmorgan13 didn’t plan for an Olympic postponement or the reality of giving birth in the midst of a global pandemic. But she’s already looking to the next goal. https://t.co/o381B9fqOu pic.twitter.com/iUd66qoX8q — Glamour (@glamourmag) March 31, 2020

For Morgan, the greatest challenge in the coming month will be planning to deliver while the nation works to fight the spread of coronavirus. Morgan and her husband — former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco — announced in October they are expecting a baby girl.

Morgan is currently set for an April due date, and she said she originally planned to have a natural birth without pain suppressants.

“I’ve gone through a lot of major sports injuries and endured a lot of pain, but nothing is going to be like childbirth,” Morgan said in the interview with Glamour. “I feel like if I don’t experience that, then I’ll never really know what I can do, what I’m capable of.”

But as public health officials scramble to adapt to the spread of coronavirus, many hospitals aren’t allowing any visitors — including doulas and spouses — into the delivery room with mothers.

The concept of giving birth without her doula was already a concern, and Morgan posted on social media recently pregnant mothers should have the support they need in the delivery room. She drew criticism for her post, with many responding it was dangerous for a mother to be joined by more than one person. If her husband couldn’t be present, Morgan said she might have to change her plans completely. Now, she’s considering giving birth at home to create the experience she had planned for earlier in her pregnancy.

While she continues to reconfigure the details of the final month of her pregnancy, Morgan said she took comfort from the maternity support she negotiated into her contracts with both U.S. Soccer and Nike.

Glamour reported her new contract with Nike featured maternity protections, including 18 months of guaranteed pay that won’t be touched even if she doesn’t play a single match during that time. Morgan said she’s working to create change for other female athletes, speaking out for maternity protections alongside fellow athletes like Alysia Montaño, Allyson Felix and Kara Goucher.

“It really brought up an important point that a lot of brands who have male executives in place don’t think of initially,” Morgan said in the interview. “My Nike contract was up and we just re-signed for a long period, and they’re extremely supportive.”

For Morgan, the rescheduling of the Olympics offers another major change to the rest of the year. Initially, Morgan was preparing for a whirlwind turnaround — delivering her baby girl in April, then preparing for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Morgan said she was concerned about the prospect of having a child in the peak of her career, but she said she had the proper support from her family and her teams to take this step without missing a beat on the pitch.

Morgan said she didn’t pause her typical workout routine for the first seven months of her pregnancy. Six days of a week, she trained on the ball, lifted weights and ran at her top speed. At the seven month mark, she began to slow down a little more, reducing her workouts to biking and jogging along with physical therapy and prenatal yoga.

Now, however, with the Tokyo Olympics rescheduled a full year to summer 2021, Morgan has even more time to recover and prepare for a full return to the U.S. national team. For Morgan, it’s a rare positive change in the midst of uncertainty.

“There are a hundred things that have been going through my mind,” Morgan said. “Now I have more time to deal, and I’ll have more time with my daughter without the endless questions. I can figure it out with a little more calm and a little more clarity. I have to look to the positives.”

