Sky Blue FC preview: Carli Lloyd adds scoring threat

Team USA player Carli Lloyd, holding the trophy as she celebrates after winning the She Believes Cup women's soccer match of USA vs. England, will be playing for Sky Blue FC this season in the NWSL. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

Sky Blue FC parted with one of the most dynamic scorers in the world when it traded Sam Kerr, but it offset the loss with another superstar scoring threat in New Jersey native Carli Lloyd.

Sky Blue benefited from the Boston Breakers Dispersal Draft, snagging forwards Savannah McCaskill and Adriana Leon and defender Amanda Frisbie to help bolster its lineup.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan returns for the New Jersey side.

With first-year coach Denise Reddy taking over a club that features numerous new players, it will take time for opposing teams to get a feel for what Sky Blue can do this season.

2017 Record: 10-11-3 (33 points); 6th in NWSL

Coach: Denise Reddy (first year with Sky Blue FC)

Stadium: Yurcak Field, Piscataway, N.J.

Top Player: Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan

Key Newcomers: Forwards Carli Lloyd, Savannah McCaskill and Adriana Leon, defender Amanda Frisbie

Major Departures: Defender Kelley O’Hara, forward Sam Kerr

Comments

comments