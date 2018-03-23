Seattle Reign preview: Megan Rapinoe, Jess Fishlock are impressive duo

Seattle player Jessica Fishlock (10) scores the tying goal past Orlando goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris (right) during the Reign's match at Pride on September 7, 2017. T(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

Seattle Reign striker Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Jess Fishlock have a tight bond and can quickly score quickly.

They will be joined by some elite newcomers, including defenders Yael Averbuch and Steph Catley and midfielders Allie Long and Megan Oyster.

2017 Record: 9-8-7 (34 points); 5th in NWSL

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski (first year with Seattle)

Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Top Players: Forwards Nahomi Kawasumi and Megan Rapinoe, midfielders Jess Fishlock and Rumi Utsugi, defender Lauren Barnes

Key Newcomers: Goalkeeper Michelle Betos, defenders Yael Averbuch and Steph Catley, midfielders Allie Long and Megan Oyster, forward Jasmyne Spencer

Major Departures: Defender Rachel Corsie, forward Katie Johnson, goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer, midfielder Christine Nairn

