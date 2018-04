Alex Morgan scored twice and the U.S. women’s national team got three goals in the space of four minutes early in the second half to beat Mexico 4-1 on Thursday night in Jacksonville in the first of two exhibition matches between the teams.

Megan Rapinoe #15 of United States takes a shot as Bianca Henninger #1 of Mexico defends at Everbank Field on April 5, 2018 in Jacksonville. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

