Orlando Pride’s Sydney Leroux calls out Portland owner Merritt Paulson on Twitter

There’s a Twitter beef brewing between Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux and Merritt Paulson, majority owner for the Portland Thorns and the Portland Timbers of MLS.

Leroux on Tuesday tweeted Paulson “implemented a rule” that meant she couldn’t bring her 1-year-old son, Cassius, onto the pitch after Sunday’s game between the Orlando Pride and the Portland Thorns at Providence Park.

Paulson immediately fired back at Leroux.

“Instead of inventing conspiracy theories and drama maybe you would be better off focusing on playing? Just a thought,” Paul said in a tweet, which has since been deleted.

After he deleted his original response to Leroux, he sent another one. He said Leroux’s mother and son were giving locker room passes, among other amenities.

Believe it or not I dont spend my time making decisions how we handle credentials for any opponent/or team member. Your son/mother were given locker room passes and excellent set up in game. We only allow Thorns or Timbers family on the pitch after games. I hope they enjoyed it. — Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) April 17, 2018

Leroux then tweeted a letter to Paulson.

“We are not in the same situation as ‘opposing teams the Timbers play,'” she said in her response. “Do you know why? Because we are women and we are their mothers and the same rules don’t apply.”

The Portland Thorns responded to Leroux’s letter on its official Twitter account defending the club’s position.

This Twitter feuds stretches back to last week, when the Portland Timbers blew a 2-0 lead to Orlando City and eventually lost 3-2. The Lions scored three goals in seven minutes, one of which was a penalty kick.

Dom Dwyer, Leroux’s husband, went down in the penalty area, and Paulson immediately took the Twitter to criticize Dwyer for what he thought was a dive.

Leroux called Paulson “soft” and Paulson responded by calling Leroux a “social media warrior.” He has since deleted that response.

Paulson has since been fined by MLS for his comments.

