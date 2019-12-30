USWNT stars Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger get married

Orlando Pride stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger got married Saturday in Miami. (Courtesy of Timeline Video Productions)

USWNT stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger got married Saturday at Miami’s Vizcaya Museum and Gardens surrounded by their teammates, friends and family.

Harris and Krieger, who both play for the Orlando Pride, announced their engagement shortly before the start of the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League season nine months ago and were anxious about the reaction they might receive from sponsors and fans.

They said they were overwhelmed by positive responses that continued during the weekend as soccer fans around the world showered them with congratulatory messages.

The couple shared a video produced by Timeline Video Productions that highlighted the top moments of their big day.

Harris posted on her Instagram account, “This was the most magical day of my life surrounded by the most incredible people. Thank you to everyone who made this special! @alikrieger I love you with all of my heart. #MyForever #WeDidIt #IcantWaitToEatCarbs”

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux officiated the wedding and attended alongside her husband, Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer. USWNT star Megan Rapinoe also participated in the ceremony.

Pride forward Alex Morgan and her husband, former Orlando City midfielder Servando Carrasco; Pride forward Marta and Pride defender Toni Pressley were among the Harris and Krieger club teammates who attended the wedding.

Former Orlando City players Seb Hines and Brek Shea also were in attendance.

They were joined by numerous past and present U.S. women’s national team stars, including Abby Wambach and Crystal Dunn.

Krieger wore a gown by Pronovias, which also designed gowns for the mothers of the brides and the bridesmaids — and Harris wore a custom suit by Thom Browne.

The ceremony had many LGBTQ touches:

The pair exchanged rings by Great Heights, who Krieger told People magazine “share the same vision and support surrounding equality and LGBTQ marriage rights.”

The place cards for guest tables at the reception featured the names and short descriptions of LGBTQ icons.

The coupled sliced a tiered wedding cake that featured white exterior frosting and a cake filling that featured the rainbow colors of the LGBTQ flag.

“This will be the first time in our relationship where all of our friends, all of our family are going to come together to be one and to celebrate us on a completely different level,” Harris told People magazine ahead of the wedding. “I think so much of our support from our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in now.

“So I’m so excited to have this type of platform to have this type of visibility to be seen as a gay couple and it be accepted and it be important.”

The couple will have a few days to bask in their glow of their new marriage before reporting to U.S. women’s national team camp in Tampa on Jan. 5.

