USWNT star Alex Morgan joins team for training in California at seven months pregnant

The striker is continuing her training with hopes of returning to the national team in time for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
USWNT striker Alex Morgan (13) is taken down by Brazil's Tayla (15) during a 2018 Tournament Of Nations match at Toyota Park. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Entering the third trimester of her pregnancy didn’t hold star striker Alex Morgan back from joining the U.S. women’s national team at training in California this week.

Although she’s limited to zero impact and low-intensity drills, Morgan still suited up and trained lightly with the team in Carson this week. The striker has been open about the fact that she hopes to return to the team for the Olympics at the end of July after her April due date.

Morgan has been maintaining her training throughout her pregnancy, working in California with her husband, Servando Carrasco, and national teammate Allie Long.

Trainer David Copeland-Smith posted a video earlier this week highlighting Morgan’s work on a touch-and-turn drill, which showed the striker still whipping shots on frame.

The boost of interest surrounding Morgan’s pregnancy has only added to her popularity online throughout the last year. In a recent report from athlete marketing platform Opendorse, Morgan was shown to rank as the 39th most popular athlete on social media, earning 66.6 million engagements across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

She added 4 million followers in 2019 on her way to clinching the second consecutive World Cup for the U.S., the sixth-highest growth for athletes.

