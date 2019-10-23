USWNT star Alex Morgan is pregnant, expecting daughter in April

Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan, right, and husband, L.A. Galaxy player Servando Carrasco, announced her pregnancy on social media Wednesday. The girl is due in April. (Courtesy of Servando Carrasco/Instagram)

Alex Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, announced the U.S. women’s national team star is pregnant with the couple’s first child. They are expecting a baby girl due in April.

Carrasco, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy, first announced the news on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Morgan, who plays for the Orlando Pride, followed soon afterward with a post about the growing family.

We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xeJPuDQgiS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 23, 2019

A two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medal winner for the U.S., Morgan served as one of the team captains for the club the past two years. Her due date comes months ahead of the July start of the Olympics and during the Pride’s 2020 season.

Orlando just welcomed back Sydney Leroux, who missed most of the 2019 season due to the birth of her daughter, Roux.

