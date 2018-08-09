Connect with us

Orlando Pride striker Sydney Leroux out this week, club anticipates return next week

Orlando Prides Sydney Leroux keeps the ball in play during the Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals NWSL match Saturday March 24th at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Justin Green/ Special to the Sentinel)

Orlando Pride coach Tom Sermanni anticipates striker Sydney Leroux will to return to training next week. 

Leroux has been out with an undisclosed illness since July 31. Because of the Pride’s schedule, she’s only missed one match — Saturday’s game Sky Blue FC — in the time she’s been out. 

The Pride (8-6-6, 30 points) play the Portland Thorns (8-6-5, 29 points) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Orlando City Stadium. 

Leroux didn’t play against Sky Blue, but she posted on social media to cheer on her teammates. In her tweet, she said she hoped to be back soon. 

Leroux, 28, leads the Pride with six goals scored this season in 18 matches played (14 starts). She also had two assists. 

She was acquired from the Utah Royals before the start of the 2018 season in exchange for the Pride’s 2019 natural first-round draft pick.

NWSL standings

PosClubPWLDPts
118141345
21784529
31874728
41886428
51775526
61867523
71756621
817211410
91601333
View full table

