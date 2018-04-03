Orlando Pride focused on individual work, defense during bye week

Orlando Pride forward Chioma Ubogagu tries to get by defender Ali Kriger (left) and forward Sydney Leroux during a training session. (Jordan Culver, Orlando Sentinel)

The Orlando Pride might not be able to get everyone on the same page during the club’s bye week with 10 players gone for international duty, but the week off from NWSL play won’t go to waste.

Coach Tom Sermanni said the players still in Orlando can work on some things on an individual basis. Midfielders Toni Pressley and Christine Nairn both said the club has its fair share of defensive issues to clean up after a 2-0 loss to the Washington Spirit.

While the Pride’s international players are away, their teammates are working to ensure the club is in good shape when everyone reunites ahead of Orlando’s road game against the Portland Thorns on April 15.

“Collectively, I think, coming away from the game and giving up, you know, two goals late, I think we have some defensive things we want to work on,” Pressley said. “Today we worked on some 1v1 defending. I think that’s going to help us in the long run, for sure.”

Nairn took personal responsibility for the Spirit’s first goal on Saturday. Mallory Pugh worked her way into the left side of the penalty area and put a shot past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris. The whole play got started after a turnover by Nairn.

Nairn accidently sent a pass to Washington forward Ashley Hatch, who headed it to Pugh.

“I think the first one was just unfortunate,” Nairn said. “I chipped it perfectly to Hatch and Hatch was behind our midfield line. I’ve got to take credit for that and kind of take it on the chin, so that’s on me.

“The other one … I think you got to give Washington some credit. They had some chances and they took advantage of them.”

Pressley rattled off a list of things she think the club needs to work on during its bye week.

“I think it’s a lot of things,” she said.

“I think it’s execution of passing. I think it’s communication. I think it’s maybe our rest defense. Staying organized, even when we’re attacking, so that if it does break down, we’re able to handle it. Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. I think we’ll look back at film and kind of go from there and see what we need to work on.

Plus, it’s important to stay sharp during a bye week, Sermanni said.

“Just making sure we stay ready for the next game,” Sermanni said. “It’s a balance of keeping players match-fitness levels up and their football levels up there. At the same time, using [the week] as a time to get recovered. We’re only a couple of games into the season, but still, to keep everybody fresh, that’s important.

“What can often happen after a two-week break is a team can be a little bit sluggish when they come back. It’s important that in two weeks’ time, we’re ready to come back and start as soon as the whistle blows.”

