Alex Morgan questionable for Orlando Pride’s match against Washington Spirit

Orlando Prides Alex Morgan holds the ball in the corner during the Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals NWSL match Saturday March 24th at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Justin Green/ Special to the Sentinel)

Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan is listed as “questionable” in the injury report leading up to the club’s Saturday match with the Washington Spirit.

The match will be featured as the Game of the Week on Lifetime.

Morgan has been in concussion protocol since colliding with Utah Royals’ goalkeeper Abby Smith in the Pride’s season-opening draw against the Royals.

Coach Tom Sermanni on Thursday said Morgan was able to participate in non-contact training after spending Tuesday and Wednesday watching from the sidelines.

Australians Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond are still out for international duty. Brazilians Marta, Monica and Poliana are also out.

U.S. women’s national team midfielder Rose Lavelle (left hamstring strain) is out for the Spirit. The Spirit will also be missing starting forward Estefania Banini (ARG) and Yanara Aedo (CHI), who are both gone for international duty.

Cali Farquharson (left tibial stress injury) is questionable for the Spirit.

