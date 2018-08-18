Connect with us

Orlando Pride’s match with North Carolina Courage postponed until Sunday

The Orlando Pride's Saturday match with the North Carolina Courage was rescheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday after multiple weather delays.

CARY, N.C. — After multiple weather delays, the Orlando Pride’s match against the North Carolina Courage has been postponed until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Kickoff was delayed one hour and 35 minutes due to inclement weather. The two clubs played into the 22nd minute of the match – with both sides providing excitement for the fans who stuck around — before a large storm in the area caused another delay.

The coaches of the two sides met in the press box of Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to discuss what to do with the match delayed again after 9 p.m. After two meetings, it was decided the match would be postponed.

The match will resume in the 22nd minute. North Carolina Courage officials reviewed NWSL rules late Saturday night to confirm play would resume at the same time as the interruption rather than restarting as though a match didn’t start Saturday night.

North Carolina (15-1-5, 50 points) was set to receive the NWSL Shield after the match after easily clinching the league’s best record. The Pride (8-7-6, 30 points) are battling for the fourth and final playoff spot.

