Orlando Pride star Sydney Leroux shares loss of baby to raise awareness about grieving women

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux poses with son, Cassius Dwyer, at Orlando Pride Media Day on March 14. (Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel)

Orlando Pride star Sydney Leroux shared news she lost a baby a few months ago, adding her voice to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Leroux, the wife of Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer, posted on her Twitter account Mondy that she is joining the “I am the face, I am one in four” campaign that brings awareness to the many women who have a suffered miscarriage, infant loss or stillbirth.

The couple has a son, Cassius, and discussed possibly expanding their family during an emotional May interview with Lifetime. At the time, Leroux was unsure how to balance growing their family with trying to continue her professional soccer career.

Leroux posted a lengthy message Monday sharing their decision to grow their family and the subsequent loss of her baby.

She wrote, “A couple of months ago I lost a baby. I was naive to the pain of what this felt like. There was a moment when I was on bed rest where I wondered if the emotional pain could kill me. It doesn’t. I’m still here. Stronger than ever because I had an unbelievable amount of support from people in my life — the people who were there to pick me up off the ground … to sit there and cry with me … to feed when I couldn’t eat.

“I’m so thankful that I didn’t have to go through it along and that Dom and I had our family, friends and team rally around us during our hardest times.”

I am 1 in 4. pic.twitter.com/qwn3eDEZ3y — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) October 15, 2018

Leroux confirmed time she missed during the Pride season due to illness was the stretch during which she was recovering from a miscarriage.

She wrote she was sharing the painful message with the hope others coping with the same grief would not feel alone.

“So in the later half of the season when I was out ‘sick,’ I was losing our baby. I hate that I couldn’t talk about it. I hate that it felt like I couldn’t because there was a sense of shame and embarrassment that came with losing a baby.

“Except the statistic of losing a baby is 1 in 4. Which means there are so many of us going about our day trying to bury our grief and pain. I want to tell my truth in the hopes that other women like me don’t feel so alone.

“How can we heal if we don’t admit that we’re hurt? I’m hurt. But I’m stronger because of it and it took me some time to get here. And I know I have a long way to go but we can get there together.

“Today we break the silence and honor all of our babies that we lost too soon.”

During a previous interview with Pro Soccer USA when she returned to the team following her lengthy absence, Leroux didn’t disclose her medical history, but she did say it was a painful year.

“Probably the hardest season of my life,” she told Pro Soccer USA on Sept. 5. “It’s was difficult. I’ve been out the entire month of August, and then coming back and getting the concussion was awful timing, especially for the playoff push. Yeah, I feel bad and I’m sad that I missed out on such an important part of the season.”

The Pride struggled to end the regular season and missed the playoffs despite boasting a talented roster. The club and coach Tom Sermanni mutually agreed to part ways and Orlando is currently searching for a new head coach.

Leroux has long been vocal on social media, backing causes she believes in and sharing extensive behind-the-scenes pictures of her husband, son and family pets.

Sermanni said when Leroux first signed with the club that the social media following Leroux cultivated by sharing her life made her a strong ambassador for the growth of the sport.

