Orlando Pride still inspired by record crowd during debut win on this date in 2016

Kristen Edmonds (#12) jumps into the arms of Lianne Sanderson (#10) as time expires during the Orladno Pride's debut win over the Houston Dash on April 23, 2016. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

During the days leading up to the Orlando Pride’s first home opener, the team wasn’t sure what to expect.

Midfielder Kristen Edmonds recalls the support generated by the #FilledWithPride campaign to fill what is now called Camping World Stadium, but she still wasn’t sure how it would translate to match day. So when Edmonds drove up to the college football stadium with her family, she was struck by the environment — police blockades to direct traffic, crowds of fans tailgating in the parking lots.

“The excitement overall was unreal,” Edmonds said. “You could kind of just tell that people were embracing us before we even got onto the field. … But I don’t know if any of us kind of realized the number of people that would come to just that one specific game.”

On this date in 2016, a roaring crowd celebrated the Orlando Pride’s arrival in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In the moments leading up to kickoff against the Houston Dash, club co-founders Phil Rawlins and Kay Rawlins came into the locker room to make an announcement — the crowd of 23,403 supporters surpassed the previous NWSL high, setting a record that stood until October 2019.

For Orlando City CEO Alex Leitão, that crowd helped the club make a point — Orlando was a city that would take the women’s game seriously.

“It was exactly what we wanted to offer to the community,” Leitão said. “Since the very beginning, the very first day that we discussed having a women’s professional soccer team in Orlando, we didn’t want that to be seen as a charity. We wanted it to be equal. We know that they are great professional athletes and that this community deserves that.”

Wow our fans are unreal! You brought the noise. #FilledWithPride pic.twitter.com/a8wSm1QDM0 — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) April 24, 2016

When Orlando City supporter Jen Runyon and her wife made the drive from St. Petersburg, they weren’t sure what to expect from that first match, either. They bought season tickets anyway.

Living outside the Orlando area, they didn’t know any other supporters. Within minutes, however, the couple was enveloped by a crowd of supporters who were all equally energized to support a professional women’s soccer team.

Runyon has been to other sporting events — NFL and NCAA football games, hockey, even a World Series. But she says nothing compared to the energy of the first Pride home opener.

“It almost still today doesn’t seem like it was real,” Runyon said. “I know I was there and I know I experienced it, but you kind of wonder, ‘Was it real? Was that stadium really completely packed for a women’s soccer team?’ To see the pictures and see it happen, it’s amazing to see that the support is there.”

As she walked onto the field, Edmonds couldn’t stop shaking.

When she was younger, Edmonds dreamed of playing in front of crowd like this, but she admitted she’d never expected the dream to come true.

“I feel like I had 100 emotions,” Edmonds said. “I was nervous. I was excited. I was ready to go and play.”

The crowd added something to the team, Edmonds said. They cheered for everything — every through ball, every shot, every tackle — and it energized every player to perform at their best.

It was star striker Alex Morgan, wearing the captain’s armband, who channeled the energy into goal-scoring.

Securing Morgan had been an important step in Leitão’s plan for the Pride. In the weeks leading up to the home opener, he knew expectations were weighing on the star striker.

When Morgan rose to those expectations, Leitão was thrilled, but he wasn’t surprised.

“That’s the script that you have in mind when you go for a special game like that,” Leitão said. “The stars like Morgan, that’s what they do.”

The match also marked an important Orlando debut for another Pride star — future captain Ashlyn Harris. The goalkeeper notched seven saves that day, fending off a point-blank strike from Rachel Daly in the final minutes to keep the win alive.

Harris and defender Toni Pressley have now defended the Orlando goal for four years. To Pressley, that debut reflected the poise Harris has provided for the team since its debut.

“She’s such a strong leader and a strong character back there,” Pressley said. “Her guidance and her confidence, it helps us tremendously in games. It really reassures us that things are good, we’re okay, she’s gonna make big plays, big saves.”

During the second half amid a sudden flurry of shooting, the Pride notched their first three goals at home in a span of 14 minutes. Each goal was greeted with a roar of cheers from the stands, even if they didn’t come in the most conventional way.

“The first goal was really weird,” Leitão recalled with a laugh.

In the 48th minute, Morgan fell off balance as she clipped a ball in the box. It should’ve flown wide, but instead it hit the leg of a Dash defender, ricocheting into the goal.

The second goal was strange in its own way — a surprising free kick in the 56th minute.

To Edmonds, it’s one of the stand-out memories of the game. She remembers jogging toward the box to take her position for the free kick set piece when she heard Lianne Sanderson ask the referee a question.

“Can I take it?”

The Dash keeper was still on her post setting up a wall, but the referee gave Sanderson the go-ahead. The forward took two quick steps, then rifled the ball into the net.

The goal stunned Houston, along with half of the Orlando players, who were still getting set at the top of the box.

“We all went nuts,” Edmonds said. “I’ll never forget that.”

The third and final goal for the Pride came minutes later — Steph Catley took the ball to the end line, then cut a pass back for Morgan to bury in the net. The Dash chipped in a goal in the 75th minute, but the Pride’s three goals were enough to secure a 3-1 debut victory.

For Leitão, that first home opener remains impossible to forget — in part because it was his daughter’s 10th birthday. But he also cherishes what it meant for the fanbase.

Leitão arrived early that day, standing by the gates as they first opened to personally welcome the rush of supporters entering the stadium. He remembers the warmth that filled each interaction, a mix of excitement and happiness.

“I kept thinking that there will be a day in time that I will say, ‘I was there, and I was part of that and I helped to build a beginning of a team, the beginning of women’s soccer in Orlando,’” Leitão said. “This is something that I’m very proud of and that I will carry with me for my entire life.”

But to supporters like Runyon, the result was only an afterthought. Besides several moments — like Sanderson’s goal — she doesn’t remember much about the game. That doesn’t matter.

For Runyon and her wife, the day was the foundation for a community of supporters. They stood in the same spot in the stands for the rest of the season, and they still tailgate with friends they met at that first match.

“It’s great that they won, but I didn’t care,” Runyon said. “Honestly, I still don’t care. That’s why I’m still a season ticket holder. I don’t care. I love it when they do win, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t care if they win, if they lose, if they draw. I’m just excited to have a team there that I can support.”

Comments

comments