Orlando Pride sign 2020 NWSL draft selections Courtney Petersen, Konya Plummer

Jamaica's Konya Plummer, left, shields the ball from the United States' Alex Morgan during the Concacaf Women's Championship semifinals. The two players are now Orlando Pride teammates. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Orlando Pride signed defenders Courtney Petersen and Konya Plummer, two of the team’s top 2020 NWSL draft selections. Both players signed two-year contracts with an option for a third year, a variance from the typical two-year contracts signed by NWSL players in the past.

The team selected Petersen with the No. 7 pick and Plummer with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the draft. The pair represents two of the total four defenders the Pride selected in this year’s draft.

No. 3 overall pick Taylor Kornieck had already signed a one-year contract with an additional one-year option earlier in February. Four of the Pride’s seven draft picks from the 2020 NWSL draft remain unsigned as the team nears the preseason next week.

“We’re very happy to have come to terms with both Courtney and Konya,” Pride coach Marc Skinner said. “Each of them adds a new dynamic to our Orlando team and provides us with flexibility, contributing both on the backline or even in the midfield. We’re very excited about both of them and cannot wait for them to start their NWSL careers in Orlando.”

Peterson spent five years at the University of Virginia, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists in her 78 total appearances for the Cavaliers. She earned All-ACC and Top Drawer Soccer second team honors in her junior and senior seasons.

The defender also brings youth international experience, competing for the U.S. national teams at the U-14, U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels. She played in two U-20 World Cup matches in 2016.

After two seasons at the UCF, Plummer is already comfortable in Orlando. She netted one goal during her 25 appearances as a defender and was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior.

Despite her youth, Plummer has earned international experience as the captain of the Jamaican national team, leading her country in the 2019 World Cup in France. She played every minute of her team’s three games in the tournament, notching 22 appearances for Jamaica.

