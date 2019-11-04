Orlando Pride retains rights to all 2019 players, but extensive roster moves expected

Orlando Pride players celebrate with Shelina Zadorsky, center with blue headband, during the team's 1-1 draw with Sky Blue FC at Red Bull Arena. (ISI Photos).

The Orlando Pride retained the rights to all of its players in the earliest stage of the NWSL offseason, exercising the options of 18 players while extending five new players updated contracts.

The Pride’s decision not to waive any of its players reflects that the team is not willing to part with any of its current players without receiving compensation of some form through a trade. The updated contract breakdown released Monday doesn’t offer much insight into how the roster could be restructured during the offseason.

The only player who will definitely return to the team is Marta, who announced on Oct. 24 she signed a renegotiated contract for the 2020 season. The Pride also field three federation players — Alex Morgan, Ashlyn Harris and Shelina Zadorsky — whose 2020 contracts will be negotiated separately through their respective national teams.

Before the league issued its newest roster rules on November 1, NWSL contracts were formerly set up as one-year deals with an additional one-year option. The list issued by the Pride reflects this structure. All of the players with exercised options were entering their second year with the club. The players who received new offers were entering their third year with the club, meaning the Pride had to extend a new offer in order to retain their rights for the 2020 season.

However, the Pride could still trade or waive any of the players during the offseason. Additionally, many of these offers were extended before the NWSL released those new contract rules, which could affect negotiations on both sides of the table.

At the end of the rough 2019 season that saw the Pride finish last in the NWSL table, coach Marc Skinner said he could see anywhere from 40 to 60% roster turnover, but he added the NWSL can be a difficult league for player acquisitions.

“We’re looking to build a completely different culture, a completely different environment here,” Skinner said. “We are looking. We have our targets and we’ve had them for awhile now, we just have to move at the right time. You’ll see a totally different Orlando next year.”

Pride contract breakdown

Option exercised: Joanna Boyles, Lainey Burdett, Bridget Callahan, Abby Elinsky, Claire Emslie, Danica Evans, Caitlin Farrell, Erin Greening, Rachel Hill, Alanna Kennedy, Julie King, Haley Kopmeyer, Sydney Leroux, Camila, Toni Pressley, Morgan Reid, Marisa Viggiano, Dani Weatherholt

Extended new contract offer: Kristen Edmonds, Ali Krieger, Carson Pickett, Emily van Egmond, Marta

Federation players: Alex Morgan (USA), Ashlyn Harris (USA), Shelina Zadorsky (CAN)

Comments

comments