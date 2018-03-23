Orlando Pride preview: Sydney Leroux leads new additions

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux with her one-year-old son, Cassius Dwyer at Orlando Pride Media Day on March 14, 2018. (Rich Pope, Orlando Sentinel)

The Orlando Pride added to an already explosive attack with the signing of Sydney Leroux.

She’ll be paired with forwards Alex Morgan and Marta, who was the preseason general managers’ pick to win NWSL MVP honors.

Orlando has bolstered its backline by acquiring Poliana and added more domestic players to fill in when a chunk of the Pride roster is called up for national team matches.

2017 Record: 11-6-7 (40 points); NWSL semifinals

Coach: Tom Sermanni (17-19-8 with Orlando)

Stadium: Orlando City Stadium

Top Players: Forwards Marta and Alex Morgan; midfielders Alanna Kennedy, Kristen Edmonds and Alanna Kennedy; defender Ali Krieger; goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris

Key Newcomers: Forward Sydney Leroux, midfielder Christine Nairn, defender Poliana

Major Departures: Goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, defender Steph Catley, forward Jasmyne Spencer

Comments

comments