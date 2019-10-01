Orlando Pride midfielder Kristen Edmonds celebrates 100th cap before hometown crowd

For Kristen Edmonds, any game on the road against Sky Blue FC feels like a trip back home.

She eats a game day breakfast at Bagel Pantry, the spot in her hometown of Matuchen that she claims makes the best bagels in New Jersey. Typically, she competes on Yurcak Field, the pitch where she played four seasons for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. And after the final whistle, she greets friends and family — most important, her parents.

Sunday’s game, however, was a little different. Sky Blue successfully moved the match to Red Bull Arena, garnering a crowd of more than 8,000 fans. The change in venue and boosted attendance gave an added weight to the game, which marked Edmonds’ 100th appearance in an NWSL match.

It offered a moment for Edmonds to reflect on her six-year career in the league.

“I’ve grown a ton, I’ve learned a ton, I’ve improved a ton,” Edmonds said. “Coming and playing my first game in the States six years ago now — wow, that’s a long time. I was excited to get into the league and to compete, and now that I’ve been competing at this level for so long, I’m excited that I’ve had the career I’ve had.”

Ready for that 100th career NWSL appearance. Congrats, @Kris10edmonds 👏 pic.twitter.com/oSASwWZXyo — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) September 29, 2019

At the start of the season, the midfielder was one of the many losses for the Pride as she suffered a knee injury in May. Edmonds has been a versatile asset to the team since returning from the injury, playing anywhere from attacking midfielder to outside back.

To coach Marc Skinner, she brings a veteran experience that will be an important feature for Orlando moving forward.

“She can move around and she can press effectively, she can win the ball effectively and she can play on the ball effectively,” Skinner said. “She has the ability to be a threat to teams. She can do that in abundance, even from a fullback or a wing position.”

Of her 100 caps, Edmonds played 67 of those matches with the Pride. After being traded from the Western New York Flash in 2015, she became part of Orlando’s inaugural roster and has been a mainstay for the team ever since.

Her favorite memory with the Pride comes from that inaugural season, although she describes it as more of a half-memory. During her first season with the Pride, Edmonds stepped up in a game against the Boston Breakers with six of the team’s starters absent due to the Olympics.

The Pride trailed after a fifth minute goal, but Edmonds floated in a free kick in the 90th minute to level the score. In the 96th minute, she slipped behind the backline and chipped the keeper in transition to clinch the win.

“I don’t quite remember the end,” Edmonds laughed as she recalled the game — the keeper ran into Edmonds as she rifled off the winning shot, slamming a hip into her head that knocked the midfielder out momentarily.

But for Edmonds, that game-winning moment captured why she has enjoyed playing with the Pride. In Orlando, she said she has grown on and off the field, feeling completely supported by both the club and its supporters. Celebrating her 100th cap with the Pride while playing for a hometown crowd offered a perfect balance on Sunday.

“I have a lot of emotional attachment to this club,” Edmonds said. “When I came down here to play, it kick-started my love for the game all over again. Playing for this club for so long is something really special and close to my heart.”

