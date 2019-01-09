Orlando Pride set to name Marc Skinner team’s new head coach

Birmingham City Women FC manager Marc Skinner is set to be named the next Orlando Pride head coach, a league source confirmed to Pro Soccer USA.

Skinner, 35, has been Birmingham City Women’s coach since 2016. According to the club’s website, Skinner was the technical director for the Birmingham City Ladies Centre of Excellence from 2006 until 2012. Birmingham City Women is affiliated with EFL Championship side Birmingham City FC.

An official announcement from the Pride is expected soon.

“It’s coming,” Orlando City SC executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said on Monday. “We have an agreement with a coach. We’re just working out the final details and that’s coming up, but we do have a coach in place already.”

The Orlando Pride on Monday named Erik Ustruck the team’s new general manager.

Skinner in 2017 coached Birmingham City to a Women’s FA Cup final. His side lost to 4-1 to Manchester City.

Birmingham City finished 2018 in fifth place in the 10-team Football Association Women’s Super League (the top-tier women’s league in English soccer) with a 9-6-3 (30 points) record.

Skinner is the second head coach in the Orlando Pride’s NWSL history. Tom Sermmani led the team for three seasons, but he and the club parted ways after a disappointing 2018 season.

