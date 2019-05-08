Orlando Pride midfielder Kristen Edmonds suffers knee injury, Toni Pressley back in training

Orlando Pride midfielder Kristen Edmonds (12) is sidelined with a knee injury. (Aileen Perilla/ Orlando Sentinel File)

SANFORD, Fla. — Versatile Orlando Pride veteran Kristen Edmonds suffered a knee injury in training last week that will keep her out of action for a few weeks.

A club spokeswoman said there isn’t an exact timetable for Edmonds’ return, but Edmonds is considered week-to-week.

Edmonds is one of two Pride players who has been with the team since its inaugural season in 2016.

Her injury hits the Pride’s depth at a time when international players are starting to leave for their national teams ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Edmonds is expected to miss time, but coach Marc Skinner said defender Toni Pressley has made her way back to full training after suffering a preseason hamstring injury.

Pressley has missed the Pride’s first five matches of the season. The Pride host the Portland Thorns at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Skinner said the club will be cautious in bringing back Pressley. The team gets a bit of a break after facing the Thorns — the Pride’s next match after Saturday is on May 25 against the Utah Royals.

“She’s ready and included now, so she’s full training,” Skinner said. “She could be included for the game against Portland. We just need to make sure we don’t have any recurrence of any injury. We’re just being careful, cautious, but she’ll train fully today and we’ll assess her after that to see whether she’s coming in and being part of this process.

“Anyway, if it’s not Portland that she starts against, she will be ready to go for the next game after that because it gives us a nice period to kind of make sure she’s sharp and ready to go.”

International update

Pride forward Chioma Ubogagu was not called up to England’s World Cup roster. The roster was announced Wednesday. Ubogagu was long considered to be on the bubble for the roster. Ubogagu has started four the Pride’s five matches so far this season.

The Pride’s American internationals — Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Alex Morgan — have already left Central Florida for camp with the U.S. women’s national team. The team’s final three friendlies before the Women’s World Cup are coming up, with the team facing South Africa on May 12 in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Canadian centerback Shelina Zadorsky is also gone.

Brazilian superstar Marta is still with the club, as are Australian internationals Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy. Saturday’s match will be their final one before they leave for Women’s World Cup preparation with their respective national teams.

With Ubogagu staying, the Pride will retain four of the primary 11 starters they’ve used when all players were available.

