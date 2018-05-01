Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris dives toward the ball during her club's 1-0 win over the Houston Dash Sunday at Orlando City Stadium. (Courtesy of ISI Photos) - Original Credit: Courtesy of ISIPhotos - Original Source: Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will not be suspended by the NWSL after an incident with Seattle Reign forward Jodie Taylor.

NWSL officials confirmed the league completed its review on Tuesday and there will be no disciplinary action taken against Harris.

In a clip shared by multiple users on social media, Harris collides with Taylor and then appears to throw the forward to the ground with her right arm wrapped around Taylor’s neck.

The match finished in a 1-1 draw.

The incident in question was not part of Go90.com’s broadcast while the match was going on, but it was in the highlights at the end of the match.

The Pride take on the Chicago Red Stars at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Harris was listed as “questionable” for the match with a Harris has a hyper-extended left elbow in the NWSL’s latest injury report.

