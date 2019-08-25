Orlando Pride fall 2-1 to Washington Spirit in front of sold-out Audi Field crowd

An early blunder crushed the Orlando Pride, with the team falling 2-1 on the road to the Washington Spirit.

After opening the game with a scrappy attack of its own, a miscue by Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris forced the team into a 1-0 deficit in the ninth minute. Defender Ali Krieger played the ball back to Harris, who attempted to take several touches through the box before passing up the field. As she handled the ball, however, Spirit forward Crystal Thomas pounced, diving at the ball to steal and score in the same touch. The goal ultimately made the difference for the Pride (4-12-3, 15 points).

The Spirit (7-7-5, 26 points) were backed by a sell-out crowd of 19,470 fans at Audi Field, who roared their support throughout the match while setting a franchise attendance record. That number eclipsed the team’s previous record attendance of 7,976 last season.

Despite the defensive error that allowed the early goal, the Orlando played Washington evenly throughout the opening half, pressing high and probing at the Spirit’s backline. Erin Greening and Rachel Hill sliced up the right flank repeatedly until Hill found an opening in the 31st minute, slicing a cross into the box for Marta. In a one-on-one from point blank range, Marta fired the shot with her first touch and leveled the score at 1-1.

The goal is Marta’s fifth of the season, making her the team’s leading goal scorer. She has scored all five of those goals since her return from the World Cup at the end of June. Saturday’s game marked the striker’s return from a two-game suspension due to a red card.

Washington came out swinging in the second half, with Ashley Hatch leading the charge. Hatch took five shots — including two point-blank opportunities in the box that flew over the crossbar — before connecting on her sixth chance in the 59th minute.

The goal spurred a heightened offensive pitch for the Pride as coach Marc Skinner sent in winger Claire Emslie in place of defender Carson Pickett, pushing the team into an attack-based formation.

The Pride saw a prime opportunity in the 71st minute when Krieger intercepted a pass in the Washington half whipped in a cross from the right flank right to the feet of Hill. The striker stretched out to poke a shot behind goalkeeper Audrey Bledsoe, but somehow she blocked it with her left hand and then fell off-balance directly onto the ball. The Pride continued to pressure, with Marta sending a shot off the crossbar 10 minutes later, but they couldn’t direct their shots on frame.

After the early error, Harris went on to make five saves, punching away several blazing shots in the box to keep the Pride within range of the Spirit. But the team couldn’t net the equalizing goal, notching its 12th loss of the season.

The Pride will now return home for a rematch against the Spirit next week.

