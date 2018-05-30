Orlando Pride defender Ali Krieger out 4 to 6 weeks with knee injury

Defender Ali Krieger, who until Saturday had played every minute since joining the Orlando Pride before the 2017 season, will miss the next four to six weeks with a right knee injury.
Krieger suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in her knee in the 66th minute of the Pride’s 5-2 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. She was subbed off for the first time in her Pride career in the 70th minute.
Krieger has been a versatile defender this season and has been deployed at right back and centerback.
The club released a statement saying Krieger was evaluated at Orlando Health on Tuesday.
She was present for the Pride’s Wednesday training session, but didn’t participate in the warm-ups that were open to the media.
