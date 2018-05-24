Orlando Pride attendance reaches another record low

For the second time this season, a record-low crowd showed up for an Orlando Pride match.

A sparse announced crowd of 3,104 fans came out for the Pride’s 4-3 loss Wednesday night at the hands of the unbeaten North Carolina Courage. The previous all-time low of 3,890 was set April 22 when the Pride got their first win of the season over the Houston Dash.

Before this season, the Pride had never played in front of a home crowd of less than 4,000.

The Pride are in their third season in the NWSL. The club is averaging 5,267 home fans per game so far this season. Last season, the club averaged 6,186 home fans per game.

Defender Ali Krieger was part of a promotion leading up to the match. She purchased beers for the first 150 fans who bought a ticket through the Pride’s official Twitter page.

“I guess I need to buy more beer for everyone, huh?” Krieger said jokingly.

“All jokes aside … we try to push it out as we can as players through social media, but I think club does a tremendous job and works outside our team to make sure they’re doing everything they can to get people in the seats.

“We know that a Wednesday night game is always difficult. Midweek, people obviously have work and that’s obviously important as well. It’s tough, in the middle of the week, to get people out to the game.”

Krieger said something similar to what head coach Tom Sermanni said after the Pride’s match against the Dash. At the time, he said he was hopeful more fans would come out when the Pride starting winning matches.

The Pride were on a five-match unbeaten run heading into Wednesday’s game.

“I think just continuing to talk about it and writing about it and having it in the media,” Krieger said. “That always helps. Just to get people aware that we’re here and that we need their support, because it does help, having the 12th man in the stands. We’re very grateful for everyone that does come out and support us.

“I think, moving forward, hopefully more people will come out. Hopefully as we continue to move forward in the season and get some points and start winning and proving that people will have a great show and quality soccer to watch when they do come.”

